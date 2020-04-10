MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Salman Khan Eating Animal Fodder as He Feeds His Horse is a Strange Sight, Watch Video

Salman Khan shared a post on social media where he is seen feeding his horse. Check it out.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 12:40 PM IST
The lockdown has unleashed a different side of our favourite Bollywood celebrities. While some are acing difficult yoga postures others continue to try their hand at cooking, sketching and other hobbies they had been long neglecting due to busy work schedules. Salman Khan, meanwhile, is eating grass.

Seemingly trying to add a healthy and natural serving to his meals, the actor on Friday took to social media to a share a strange yet funny video where he is seen feeding his horse.

In the video, Salman takes a handful of leaves and starts chewing them himself. While we hear the person capturing Salman on video having a laugh, the actor keeps chewing the fodder and after finishing it can be heard saying "It's damn good."

While we all have read how important greens are for our meals, nobody seems to take it as seriously as Salman, who is currently quarantining with his family members at his Panvel farmhouse. Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram

Breakfast with my love...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Well, this is not the first time, that Salman has shared an "animal-loving" post. Earlier, he had shared a picture of a fly on his Twitter and had asked his fans to guess what is it doing.

Likewise, in other posts, once he shared a picture of a flying bird asking fans to counts its feathers and the other time, he posted a picture of an ant writing, "How cool is this even ants r playing hockey. U think its promoting our national sport (sic)?"

Precisely, it is Bhai and his love for animals!

Follow @News18Movies for more

