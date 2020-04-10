Salman Khan Eating Animal Fodder as He Feeds His Horse is a Strange Sight, Watch Video

The lockdown has unleashed a different side of our favourite Bollywood celebrities. While some are acing difficult yoga postures others continue to try their hand at cooking, sketching and other hobbies they had been long neglecting due to busy work schedules. Salman Khan, meanwhile, is eating grass.

Seemingly trying to add a healthy and natural serving to his meals, the actor on Friday took to social media to a share a strange yet funny video where he is seen feeding his horse.

In the video, Salman takes a handful of leaves and starts chewing them himself. While we hear the person capturing Salman on video having a laugh, the actor keeps chewing the fodder and after finishing it can be heard saying "It's damn good."

While we all have read how important greens are for our meals, nobody seems to take it as seriously as Salman, who is currently quarantining with his family members at his Panvel farmhouse. Take a look at the video:

Well, this is not the first time, that Salman has shared an "animal-loving" post. Earlier, he had shared a picture of a fly on his Twitter and had asked his fans to guess what is it doing.

Likewise, in other posts, once he shared a picture of a flying bird asking fans to counts its feathers and the other time, he posted a picture of an ant writing, "How cool is this even ants r playing hockey. U think its promoting our national sport (sic)?"

Yeh haath mal raha hai ya aap sub ko namaste kar raha hai . pic.twitter.com/ahNneB84NU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 27, 2013

Iss flying parindey k feathers gin k batao toh maanu. pic.twitter.com/0xi0pWiBgs — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 13, 2015

How cool is this even ants r playing hockey . U think its promoting our national sport ? pic.twitter.com/29LdMUrrX9 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 27, 2013

Precisely, it is Bhai and his love for animals!

