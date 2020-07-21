Salman Khan Enjoys Planting Rice With Iulia Vantur at His Panvel Farmhouse; Watch Video

Salman Khan is currently living at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor has been sharing pictures and videos of how he is spending the lockdown time. In his recent posts, the actor has shown us that he is enjoying the farm life as he can be seen working in the farm fields.

And now, the Bollywood superstar has taken to Instagram to share a complete video of the rice plantation. In the video, the actor can be seen working with farmers in the fields, washing his face with water from a stream, and more. Iulia Vantur can also be seen in the clip. He captioned the post, "Rice plantation done..." Check out the post here:

On Monday, he shared a video of himself ploughing the fields on a tractor. The video shows Salman navigating a tractor on a piece of land in the rain with a helper beside him. Some shots showed him walking in the mud wearing a pink T-shirt and black shorts.

A few days back, the 54-year-old actor had shared a mud covered photo of himself. In the snap, Salman can be seen sitting with mud all over his body. Seems like he had a tough day on the farming turf.

Along with the photo, Salman expressed his gratitude towards farmers, who tirelessly work under scorching heat. “Respect to all the farmers,” read the post.

Salman will next be seen in Prabhudheva’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The movie also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film was supposed to hit the theatres on this Eid, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the released date has been pushed.