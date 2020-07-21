MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan Enjoys Planting Rice With Iulia Vantur at His Panvel Farmhouse; Watch Video

Salman Khan Enjoys Planting Rice With Iulia Vantur at His Panvel Farmhouse; Watch Video

Salman Khan has been living in his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown began and seems to be in no mood to return to city life anytime soon.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 21, 2020, 8:14 AM IST
Share this:

Salman Khan is currently living at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor has been sharing pictures and videos of how he is spending the lockdown time. In his recent posts, the actor has shown us that he is enjoying the farm life as he can be seen working in the farm fields.

And now, the Bollywood superstar has taken to Instagram to share a complete video of the rice plantation. In the video, the actor can be seen working with farmers in the fields, washing his face with water from a stream, and more. Iulia Vantur can also be seen in the clip. He captioned the post, "Rice plantation done..." Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram

Rice plantation done . .

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

On Monday, he shared a video of himself ploughing the fields on a tractor. The video shows Salman navigating a tractor on a piece of land in the rain with a helper beside him. Some shots showed him walking in the mud wearing a pink T-shirt and black shorts.

View this post on Instagram

Farminggg

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

A few days back, the 54-year-old actor had shared a mud covered photo of himself. In the snap, Salman can be seen sitting with mud all over his body. Seems like he had a tough day on the farming turf.

Along with the photo, Salman expressed his gratitude towards farmers, who tirelessly work under scorching heat. “Respect to all the farmers,” read the post.

Salman will next be seen in Prabhudheva’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The movie also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film was supposed to hit the theatres on this Eid, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the released date has been pushed.

Next Story
Loading