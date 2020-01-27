Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salman Khan Evicts Shefali Jariwala, Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria Spotted at Soha-Kunal's Anniversary Party

Salman Khan evicts Shefali Jariwala as Sidharth Shukla wins the Elite membership on Bigg Boss, rumoured couple Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were spotted attending Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's anniversary party.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bigg Boss house this weekend and met all contestants. Remo D'Souza entered the saying that Bigg Boss is giving them another chance to get immunity by reviving the Elite club task. Towards the end of the episode, Sidharth Shukla is announced as the winner of the Elite membership and Shefali Jariwala is evicted from the house.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 119 Written Updates: Salman Khan Evicts Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla Wins Elite Membership

On the occasion of the 5th wedding anniversary of Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted a party at their Mumbai residence on Saturday night. Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain made heads turn as he made an entry with rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria.

Read: Rumoured Couple Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria Spotted at Saif-Kareena's Anniversary Party for Soha and Kunal

Priyanka Chopra, while attending the 2020 Grammys, walked arm-in-arm with her husband and singer Nick Jonas, wearing a custom Ralph & Russo design, which featured a plunging neckline and also included diamond-adorned pieces, fringe sleeves and intricate embroidery.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads with Her Bold Plunging Neckline at Grammy Awards 2020, See Pics

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with Remo D'Souza and other cast members asked Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill to sing the song Illegal Weapon for them. After she finished, host Salman Khan asks Rashami Desai to give a quick Gujarati version of the song. Being her spontaneous best, the TV actress translated the song.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Fans Love Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai Singing Illegal Weapon, Watch Video

Actress Sejal Sharma, who had worked in the show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, recently committed suicide at her rented flat in Royal Nest society at Mira Road, Mumbai. Officials had recovered a suicide note which has been deciphered as "I can't take the pressure of this hard life." However, her mother has claimed that the actress was not depressed and had even got a leading role in a show.

Read: Sejal Sharma Suicide: Actress' Mother Claims She was Not Depressed and had Got a Lead Role

