Salman Khan Evicts Shefali Jariwala, Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria Spotted at Soha-Kunal's Anniversary Party

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bigg Boss house this weekend and met all contestants. Remo D'Souza entered the saying that Bigg Boss is giving them another chance to get immunity by reviving the Elite club task. Towards the end of the episode, Sidharth Shukla is announced as the winner of the Elite membership and Shefali Jariwala is evicted from the house.

On the occasion of the 5th wedding anniversary of Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted a party at their Mumbai residence on Saturday night. Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain made heads turn as he made an entry with rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria.

Priyanka Chopra, while attending the 2020 Grammys, walked arm-in-arm with her husband and singer Nick Jonas, wearing a custom Ralph & Russo design, which featured a plunging neckline and also included diamond-adorned pieces, fringe sleeves and intricate embroidery.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with Remo D'Souza and other cast members asked Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill to sing the song Illegal Weapon for them. After she finished, host Salman Khan asks Rashami Desai to give a quick Gujarati version of the song. Being her spontaneous best, the TV actress translated the song.

Actress Sejal Sharma, who had worked in the show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, recently committed suicide at her rented flat in Royal Nest society at Mira Road, Mumbai. Officials had recovered a suicide note which has been deciphered as "I can't take the pressure of this hard life." However, her mother has claimed that the actress was not depressed and had even got a leading role in a show.

