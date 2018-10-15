English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan's Ex Somy Ali Shares Her #MeToo Story, Says 'Was Sexually Abused When I Was 5'
In the wake of the #MeToo movement in the country, Somy Ali has once again shared her own experience of harassment.
In the wake of the #MeToo movement in the country, Somy Ali has once again shared her own experience of harassment.
In 2015, Somy Ali had first time opened about being sexually abused during her childhood. Somy, who came to Bollywood as a teenager and known for having dated Salman Khan for over eight years, had claimed that she was assaulted by a house-help when she was just five years old. Soon after her breakup with Salman, Somy, who was originally from Pakistan, moved to Florida, to start an NGO called No More Tears (NMT) that helps women who have been sexually abused.
In the wake of the #MeToo movement in the country, the former actress has once again shared her own experience of harassment.
“I grew up amidst an atmosphere of domestic violence in Pakistan and many of my mom’s friends were victims of physical abuse as well. When I would ask my mom about the bruises on their bodies, I was always told that X aunty or Y aunty fell down the stairs. This was the standard, universal euphemism for physical abuse," she was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.
She further shared her horrific encounter of sexual abuse when she was just five.
“I was sexually assaulted by a house-help when I was just five. When I am invited for a talk at high schools and universities in the US, I share this with the students. I believe sharing my personal experiences would encourage others to speak out and not be ashamed about being a victim.”
