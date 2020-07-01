Salman Khan Extends Greetings For National Doctor’s Day

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was one of the many stars who extended best wishes and greetings on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day. The day is annually celebrated in India on July 1 to thank the contributions put forward by the doctors across the country.

With the novel coronavirus raging storm for the last few months, doctors and other medical staff have stood bravely as soldiers against the virus. This year requires us to extend our solidarity with the doctors even more.

Salman Khan tweeted a gratitude filled note earlier in the afternoon today (Wednesday). He wrote, “Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye! Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic!”





— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 1, 2020

Other than Bhai, Tamannah Bhatia had also tweeted a photo to celebrate the day. She had saluted their vigour and called them “real heroes”.

Saluting the real heroes who have devoted their lives in healing and helping others. Happy National Doctor's Day!! #ThankyouDoctor pic.twitter.com/XmDoi9hhs3 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 1, 2020

Writer and theatre director Tahira Kashyap, who has battled cancer herself, wrote a touching note thanking all the doctors and medical professionals who had helped her battle with the deadly disease.

She wrote, “I never knew #doctorsday even existed earlier, but my recent health ordeal has made me value all of them so much! This picture is from the day of my 12th and last chemotherapy session!”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife also wrote that she had paid the doctors another visit after the virus hit us. “Had this covid situation not been there I would have paid a visit to the doctors and nurses with another box of chocolates who really take care of all of us!” she wrote.



