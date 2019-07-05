Salman Khan Extends Helping Hand to Dabangg Co-actor who Suffered Heart Attack
Daddi Pandey, who plays one of the constables under Chulbul Pandey in the Dabangg franchise, suffered a heart attack recently and was rushed to the hospital.
Salman Khan is known for always extending a helping hand whenever people around him are in need. Besides helping out artistes looking for work in Bollywood, the actor has also helped those who he has never worked with but were in a need of assistance in terms of health or finance.
It is being reported that the Bollywood star has done it again for one of his Dabangg co-actors. Daddi Pandey, who has played a constable under the leadership of Salman Khan's character Chulbul Pandey in the Dabangg franchise, suffered a heart attack. Salman is currently working on his upcoming film Dabangg 3. Filming of major portions has been completed already.
Though the incident did not happen on the sets of Dabangg 3, Salman sent his team to help Daddi as soon as he found out. Daddi is admitted in a hospital in Goregaon and is expected to be released in a couple of days, according to a report in TOI.
Despite his busy schedule, the actor has been keeping a check on Daddi's health. He has asked members of his foundation to look keep a track of Daddi's recovery.
This isn't the first time Salman has come to the aid of an actor suffering from a medical condition. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kavi Kumar Azad owed his extended life to Salman Khan. Azad, who passed away last year, had a major heart-attack nine years ago for which he had to go through immediate treatment. It is said that Salman who helped Azad and pay for his medical expenses at the time.
