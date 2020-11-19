News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan, Family Members Test Negative For COVID-19

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, after their staff members were diagnosed with the disease, a source close to the family on Thursday said. Khan and his kin were in isolation after their driver and two household staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, the insider added.

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, after their staff members were diagnosed with the disease, a source close to the family on Thursday said. Khan and his kin were in isolation after their driver and two household staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, the insider added.

“The family was in isolation since last week after the staff members and driver had tested positive for COVID-19. Tests were conducted on all family members and the results have come today, they all have tested negative,” the source said. The staff members have been admitted at a hospital here. On the work front, Khan has been shooting for the reality show “Bigg Boss 14” on weekends. “He will shoot for ‘Bigg Boss’ tomorrow,” the insider added. Khan completed shooting for his film “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” last month. The film, directed by Prabhudheva, also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 19, 2020, 20:57 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...