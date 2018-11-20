English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Shahrukh' Arrested in UP for Threatening Salman Khan's Father
Recently, a man from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was detained for allegedly threatening Salman’s PA and his father Salim Khan.
Salim Khan with son Salman Khan. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
Salman Khan has an ardent fan following and they aspire to work with the actor in one of his films. Recently, a man from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was detained for allegedly threatening Salman’s PA and his father Salim Khan.
Shahrukh Ghulam Nabi, the accused, is said to have called Bibash Chaya (Salman’s PA), on November 11 requesting him for a meeting with the actor. Upon receiving a negative response, he contacted Salim Khan. “Claiming that he worked for gangster Chhota Shakeel, Nabi threatened Salim Khan of dire consequences if he did not get Salman Khan in touch with him,” Hindustan Times quoted Girish Anavkar, senior inspector, Bandra police station.
Concerned about Khan’s security, his PA logged a complaint in the police station. “He wanted to work in movies and also with the actor. Fearing for his safety, Chaya lodged a first information report with the Bandra police,” the report quoted an officer from the Bandra police station.
The man claimed that he got the contact numbers from a social networking site. However, the police is suspicious that he got the numbers from somebody else stationed in Uttar Pradesh. Later the man was tracked and arrested by the cyber police through his phone number.
On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his reality show Bigg Boss 12. He is also working on his upcoming film Bharat with Katrina Kaif. The film is an official adaptation of the South Korean film Ode To My Father that depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.
Follow @news18movies for more
Shahrukh Ghulam Nabi, the accused, is said to have called Bibash Chaya (Salman’s PA), on November 11 requesting him for a meeting with the actor. Upon receiving a negative response, he contacted Salim Khan. “Claiming that he worked for gangster Chhota Shakeel, Nabi threatened Salim Khan of dire consequences if he did not get Salman Khan in touch with him,” Hindustan Times quoted Girish Anavkar, senior inspector, Bandra police station.
Concerned about Khan’s security, his PA logged a complaint in the police station. “He wanted to work in movies and also with the actor. Fearing for his safety, Chaya lodged a first information report with the Bandra police,” the report quoted an officer from the Bandra police station.
The man claimed that he got the contact numbers from a social networking site. However, the police is suspicious that he got the numbers from somebody else stationed in Uttar Pradesh. Later the man was tracked and arrested by the cyber police through his phone number.
On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his reality show Bigg Boss 12. He is also working on his upcoming film Bharat with Katrina Kaif. The film is an official adaptation of the South Korean film Ode To My Father that depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH | Sunil Chhetri Calls for Reworked Allocation of AFC Cup Slots
- Samsung Galaxy A9 With Four Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Feels Left Out after Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth Team Up to Save Themselves From Nominations
- This Revelation About the 'Eight of Diamonds' Playing Card Has Left Twitterati in Disbelief
- LPG As Good As CNG In Curbing Pollution: Auto LPG Suppliers To PM Narendra Modi
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...