'Shahrukh' Arrested in UP for Threatening Salman Khan's Father

Recently, a man from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was detained for allegedly threatening Salman’s PA and his father Salim Khan.

Updated:November 20, 2018, 1:55 PM IST
'Shahrukh' Arrested in UP for Threatening Salman Khan's Father
Salim Khan with son Salman Khan. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Salman Khan has an ardent fan following and they aspire to work with the actor in one of his films. Recently, a man from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was detained for allegedly threatening Salman’s PA and his father Salim Khan.

Shahrukh Ghulam Nabi, the accused, is said to have called Bibash Chaya (Salman’s PA), on November 11 requesting him for a meeting with the actor. Upon receiving a negative response, he contacted Salim Khan. “Claiming that he worked for gangster Chhota Shakeel, Nabi threatened Salim Khan of dire consequences if he did not get Salman Khan in touch with him,” Hindustan Times quoted Girish Anavkar, senior inspector, Bandra police station.

Concerned about Khan’s security, his PA logged a complaint in the police station. “He wanted to work in movies and also with the actor. Fearing for his safety, Chaya lodged a first information report with the Bandra police,” the report quoted an officer from the Bandra police station.

The man claimed that he got the contact numbers from a social networking site. However, the police is suspicious that he got the numbers from somebody else stationed in Uttar Pradesh. Later the man was tracked and arrested by the cyber police through his phone number.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his reality show Bigg Boss 12. He is also working on his upcoming film Bharat with Katrina Kaif. The film is an official adaptation of the South Korean film Ode To My Father that depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.

