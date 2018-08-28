Salman Fan’s ‘Saas-bahu Goals’ Comment on Katrina & His Mother’s Pic Leaves His Sister Arpita Blushing

Of late, Bharat has been creating a buzz on social media. From Priyanka Chopra's abrupt exit, to Katrina Kaif joining the team and stunning images from the shoot going viral, Salman’s upcoming movie Bharat has been making headlines for reasons more than one.Most recently, Salman's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, shared on Instagram a picture of Katrina Kaif hugging Salman’s mother Salma Khan. In it, Katrina looks radiant in a white bridal trousseau.Fans were quick to rush in the comment section. One of them wrote, "Saas Bahu Goals" and surprisingly instead of hitting back, Arpita responded with funny smiley. However, she she soon deleted the picture. Why, we still don’t know.Despite quick repeal, the photo — which appears to be shot in Malta, where Salman was shooting Bharat, accompanied by sister Alvira and mother Salma — has gone viral.Recently, director Ali Abbas Zafar treated fans by sharing yet another picture of the film’s leading lady on Instagram. Dressed in a bottle-green lehenga, Katrina looks stunning in it.Earlier, Ali also shared a picture of the lead pair, in which Salman looks dapper in a black sherwani and Katrina, who is seen swinging around his arm, looks ethereal in an emerald-hued lehenga.Bharat will be Salman and Katrina's sixth film together. They have previously worked in movie such as Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.The film also marks the third collaboration between Salman and Ali. Also starring Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, it is slated to release on June 5, 2019.