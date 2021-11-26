Salman Khan Fans Demand 'Antim' Star Aayush Sharma to Take Off Shirt; He Jokes 'I'm Just a Student'

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma have been on a promotional spree for their latest film Antim: The Final Truth. On Wednesday, the actors were in Pune to promote their action thriller, which opens in cinemas today. The action-packed drama stars Aayush Sharma as a gangster and the Dabangg actor as an upright police officer. The film’s trailer also teased a major face-off between both the actors who were seen shirtless during the ultimate fight sequence.

At the promotional event in Pune, fans demanded Aayush to take off his shirt in order to witness the iconic moment from the film live. To which, a visibly shy Aayush replied in Hindi, “I’m just a student. The guru is here (pointing towards Salman)." He further revealed that it was extremely difficult to do that particular scene in the film.

Salman, who slayed it in his popular cop turn in Dabangg, plays inspector Rajveer Singh in Antim. Aayush Sharma, who was last seen in Loveyatri, shares the screen with his brother-in-law for the first time. Sharma is married to Arpita Khan, sister of Salman. The film also stars Mahesh V. Manjrekar, Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal.

The movie, a remake of the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

While talking about his character in Antim, Salman told us, “I realise that I have played a cop several times but I really loved this subject. Initially, I was in two minds whether or not I should do it, but the idea was stuck in my head. And, I was told it was a small role but I refused to accept it. I was working on the script with Mahesh (Manjrekar) and I knew what we were making. We have only picked up the basic plot from the original. The screenplay has been changed and it is a different film altogether. It is lavishly mounted while the original was made on a limited budget."

