Salman Khan Fans Left Unimpressed as Actor Smokes Cigarettes in 'No Smoking Zone'

Salman Khan was recently snapped in Mumbai by photographers from a distance. It was reported that he was in a dubbing studio when he was caught on camera.

However, fans were not very impressed with the Dabangg actor as he was seen blowing out smoke rings in a 'No Smoking Zone'.

"He is smoking, Phukte Raho," wrote one of the netizens while another one said, "Bhai is saving us by finishing all cigarettes". Another one still said, "Bhai smoking right in front of no smoking sign (sic)."

Here are some pics of Salman from the night.

Salman will be wrapping up Bigg Boss 14 later this weekend and will then shoot for his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. It is backed by Yash Raj Films.

Earlier, there were reports that Pathan will have an extended cameo of Salman. On one of the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss, the Bharat star confirmed his line-up of upcoming films, including the third installment of Tiger franchise and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

“Life goes on, show goes on. When this show ends, we will move to Pathan, then Tiger (3) and later to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,” Salman said. The actor also said the Colors TV show Bigg Boss will return for another season. “After eight months, Bigg Boss 15 will be back and you all will be back too, that’s a guarantee,” he added.

While Pathan went on floors in November last year, the third installment of Tiger franchise is gearing up to start production next month. Previously, Salman Khan also had a guest appearance in the 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which SRK was the leading man. The film marked Karan Johar’s directorial debut.

Meanwhile, the yet-to-be-titled Tiger 3 is the next chapter in the action-thriller franchise, also backed by YRF, will see Salman and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as spy agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, a source close to the film’s production has claimed.

(With PTI inputs)