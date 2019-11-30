Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salman Khan Fans Reverse Dabangg 3 Trend in Twitter War

Even as #BoycottDabangg3 trended all through Friday morning, after certain sections claimed the film hurts Hindu religious sentiments, a parallel hashtag -- #AwaitingDabangg3 -- mushroomed on social media, with fans of the superstar tweeting support for his film.

IANS

Updated:November 30, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
Salman Khan Fans Reverse Dabangg 3 Trend in Twitter War
Even as #BoycottDabangg3 trended all through Friday morning, after certain sections claimed the film hurts Hindu religious sentiments, a parallel hashtag -- #AwaitingDabangg3 -- mushroomed on social media, with fans of the superstar tweeting support for his film.

A Twitter war seems to have erupted over Salman Khan's upcoming biggie, Dabangg 3. Even as #BoycottDabangg3 trended all through Friday morning, after certain sections claimed the film hurts Hindu religious sentiments, a parallel hashtag -- #AwaitingDabangg3 -- mushroomed on social media, with fans of the superstar tweeting support for his film.

At the last count, #AwaitingDabangg3 has been used by the fans over 1.3 lakh times.

Earlier on Friday, sections of social media were upset with Dabangg 3, claiming a scene in the song Hud Hud Dabangg, which shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars, is aimed at "maligning" and "insulting" Hindu sentiment and culture. A Bengaluru-based NGO, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, even demanded that the film's censor certificate be cancelled.

Even as #BoycottDabangg3 has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning over netizens' claim that the film has upset Hindu sentiments, a Bengaluru-based NGO, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, has demanded that the filmâs censor certificate should be cancelled.

Even as #BoycottDabangg3 has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning over netizens' claim that the film has upset Hindu sentiments, a Bengaluru-based NGO, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, has demanded that the filmâs censor certificate should be cancelled.

However, it seems like the superstar's huge fan base is in no mood for a boycott of their much-awaited film. As #AwaitingDabangg3 continues to trend, Salman gears up for the release of his film, which is only weeks away on December 20.

Before that, however, the actor has a special treat in store for fans on Saturday, when a new song of the film -- Munna Badnaam -- will be launched in Mumbai. Sources said Salman will join dancing wonder Prabhudheva, who has directed this film, to groove onstage at the do. Dabangg 3 brings back Salman Khan as the maverick cop Chulbul Pandey, while Sonakshi Sinha returns to reprise Chulbul's wife Rajjo. The new film of the franchise also features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep in a negative role and introduces actor-producer Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

