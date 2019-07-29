Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salman Khan Fans Trend #BhaiKaShowSuperhit on Social Media After Nach Baliye 9 Weekend Episode Airs

Participant pairs like Urvashi Dholakia – Arjun Sachdeva, Vishal Aditya Singh – Madhurima Tuli, Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy, etc. garnered praise from all quarters for their performances on 'Nach Baliye 9.'

News18.com

Updated:July 29, 2019, 8:03 AM IST
Image of Salman Khan and contestants from 'Nach Baliye 9,' courtesy of Twitter
Nach Baliye 9 is back and how. Salman Khan is producing the show under his banner and the makers have tweaked the format to rope in ex-couples as contestant pairs as well. The dance reality show is high on the TRP charts and on Sunday, late evening, #BhaiKaShowSuperhit started trending on Twitter after the latest episode aired on Star Plus.

Fans of the Bharat superstar could not contain their excitement after seeing their favourite TV jodis perform elaborate dance sequences. They tweeted their response on Twitter, via the hashtag, which garnered close to 3000 tweets and more within two hours. Fans congratulated Salman and the participant pairs for putting up a show and intricate dance performances, as shown during the episode. Couples like Urvashi Dholakia – Arjun Sachdeva, Vishal Aditya Singh – Madhurima Tuli, Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy, etc. garnered praise from all quarters.

See some responses to Nach Baliye 9 weekend episodes here:

Nach Baliye 9 airs during the weekends on Star Plus and can be streamed on Hotstar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

