Salman Khan Fans Trend #BhaiKaShowSuperhit on Social Media After Nach Baliye 9 Weekend Episode Airs
Participant pairs like Urvashi Dholakia – Arjun Sachdeva, Vishal Aditya Singh – Madhurima Tuli, Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy, etc. garnered praise from all quarters for their performances on 'Nach Baliye 9.'
Image of Salman Khan and contestants from 'Nach Baliye 9,' courtesy of Twitter
Nach Baliye 9 is back and how. Salman Khan is producing the show under his banner and the makers have tweaked the format to rope in ex-couples as contestant pairs as well. The dance reality show is high on the TRP charts and on Sunday, late evening, #BhaiKaShowSuperhit started trending on Twitter after the latest episode aired on Star Plus.
Fans of the Bharat superstar could not contain their excitement after seeing their favourite TV jodis perform elaborate dance sequences. They tweeted their response on Twitter, via the hashtag, which garnered close to 3000 tweets and more within two hours. Fans congratulated Salman and the participant pairs for putting up a show and intricate dance performances, as shown during the episode. Couples like Urvashi Dholakia – Arjun Sachdeva, Vishal Aditya Singh – Madhurima Tuli, Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy, etc. garnered praise from all quarters.
See some responses to Nach Baliye 9 weekend episodes here:
I enjoyed this performance #BhaiKaShowSuperhit pic.twitter.com/P6ERcxhwU5— deadLy duTT (@_UppaL_) July 28, 2019
Nishan deserved a magnificent seven email address that you can find a way I could have theshe is so majorly injured! This is unfair! #BhaiKaShowSuperhit pic.twitter.com/JtHSGpVEeE pic.twitter.com/jv7TYDB9Fo— Guru Ghantal 🔔🔔 (@Choudhary_Saab_) July 28, 2019
#BhaiKaShowSuperhit haahab when Bhai show is on verge on flop.... Then ofcourse supporters has to trend this hashtag to get TRP— DHARIYA BHARDWAJ (@dhairyakumar) July 28, 2019
It is just awesome .@starplus #BhaiKaShowSuperhit@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/aJ8Og5nKRc— Simanta Das (@j_simanta) July 28, 2019
Surprise package of the Show Vindu & Rohit #BhaiKaShowSuperhit @BeingSalmanKhan @StarPlus— kartiksharma (@imksharma2312) July 28, 2019
The level of props and stage and performances are another level #BhaiKaShowSuperhit @StarPlus @BeingSalmanKhan— Rohit Sharma ! (@TheRohitSharma0) July 28, 2019
I loved all the performances. Don't miss back to back amazing performance. Vindu-Dina are very very entertaining #BhaiKaShowSuperhit pic.twitter.com/3sren1UcVA— Sara Ali Khan (@SaraAliKhanOffi) July 28, 2019
The excitement is unparalleled! #BhaiKaShowSuperhit @starplus@banijayasia@BeingSalmanKhan— Rajani Sharma (@RajaniSharma_03) July 28, 2019
When salman khan arrive on television. All previous records are broken up. Salman khan's both show are In top 10.#BhaiKaShowSuperhit @BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial. @StarPlus— Vaibhav Sawala (@Vaibhav_Savala) July 28, 2019
Nach Baliye 9 airs during the weekends on Star Plus and can be streamed on Hotstar.
