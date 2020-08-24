Salman Khan Fans Troll Amaal Mallik for Saying That Shah Rukh Khan is His Favourite Actor, Singer Replies

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik was recently on the receiving end of online abuse and trolling from Salman Khan fans after he said that his favorite actor was Shah Rukh Khan. For context, Amaal had made his debut as a composer by creating three songs for Salman Khan's 2014 film Jai Ho. Fans were enraged that Salman was not his favorite actor.

After trolls started abusing the composer, many more defended him by saying that even if he got his debut in a Salman Khan film, he was best known for his compositions in later films including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

After trending, Amaal took to Twitter and wrote, "Aaj duniya ko dikh gaya (today the world saw) what is the aukaad of these uneducated #Bhaitards. It all started with me saying #Srk is my fav actor, and these idiots went crazy. I respect #SalmanKhan for the launch he gave me, but that doesn’t mean I will take sh*t from his fans or any one."

Aaj duniya ko dikh gaya what is the aukaad of these uneducated #Bhaitards It all started with me saying #Srk is my fav actor, and these idiots went crazy. I respect #SalmanKhan for the launch he gave me, but that doesn’t mean I will take shit from his fans or any one ✌ pic.twitter.com/MSWs1h9uTM — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 24, 2020

He even thanked the trolls for making him trend on the social media platform.

Thank you to all the #Bhaitards keep going we will be No.1 this way ✌ pic.twitter.com/bEcOelfpXI — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 24, 2020

Amaal further poked fun at a fan who threatened that Salman would harm his carrer.

Hahahahah Bhai Mujhe Bacha Lo Bhai, Please Bhai 🙏🏻 https://t.co/wj2vsFj0zr — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 24, 2020

However, the composer has nothing against the star. Talking about Salman Khan, he said, "Salman Bhai is like family, but doesn’t mean that I have to be forced to not like someone else’s acting."

Nice to see the #Bhaitards reporting my tweets and deleting theirs Hope people make sense out of this, that you can’t force people to change their choices, you have yours I have mine ✌ Kitne Baar Likhna Padega Pata Nahi, Lagta Hain Yeh Log Thakte nahi insult hoke bhi — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 24, 2020

He further continued, "I can have my choice, it’s a free country....Ex : Armaan is my brother and he is a very good singer and a star, but Arijit Singh is my fav singer, that makes me against my family ? I like a few more actors too, but if I love SRK’s acting or if I look upto him what’s wrong?"