Salman Khan's social media account is a piece of gem and the actor leaves no chance to surprise his fans. From posting videos of his strenuous workout routine to introducing his special fans to the world to sharing glimpses of his fun time with family, Khan has his social media game on point.

On Saturday, he took to Instagram to share yet another video with his fans. In his latest post, he 'feels and shares the pain' of the nomads, who paid a visit to the actor on the sets of his upcoming film Dabangg 3. The video begins with a man showcasing the whipping stunt to Khan. Later, Khan can be seen whipping himself just like his guests. He also cautioned his fans not to try the same at their homes.

"Thr is pleasure in feeling n sharing thr pain ahhhhhhhhhhhh, Baccha party don't try this on your self or on any 1 else (sic)," he wrote alongside the video.

This is not the first time that BTS pictures and video from Dabangg 3 sets started making some noise on the Internet. Recently, when Khan and film's leading lady Sonakshi Sinha, were shooting in Jaipur along with other cast and crew of the film, they had spent quality time with special children. Senior actress Bina Kak took to her Instagram and posted the image which has won hearts of Salman and Sonakshi fans.

Also, Khan took to his social media account to announce that the film will be released in four languages-- Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Dabangg 3 will also feature Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar, Niketan Dheer reprising their roles from the franchise. Pankaj Tripathi and Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee will be in a pivotal addition to the cast. The film is set to release on December 20, 2019.

