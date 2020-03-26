Salman Khan Films Holds Operations Due to 21 Days Nationwide Lockdown to Fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown of 21 days beginning from March 25. Following the lockdown actor Salman Khan’s production house, the Salman Khan Films took to social media to inform that they will keep their operations on hold.

The graphic that has been shared on their official Instagram page reads, “In these testing times of the coronavirus pandemic, we will continue to keep our operations on hold following the Government of India’s directive of a 21-day lockdown. Stay home and Stay safe”.

Captioning the post, the company said, “Stay home and stay safe! #IndiaFightsCorona #21daylockdown."

It must be noted that the entertainment industry had been halted a week before the lockdown was announced. All shootings for both films and serials have been on a halt since March 19.

In a video which the Dabangg actor has posted on his Instagram account, he has thanked people who are working in essential sectors in the time of the deadly coronavirus.

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood further appealed to the people to abide by the measure and rules that the government has introduced. He also emphasised on the importance of not spreading fake news in his minute and a half long video clip.

Follow @News18Movies for more



