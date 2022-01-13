Salman Khan Finalises Dates For Chiranjeevi's Godfather

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for the remake of the Malayalam film titled Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The shooting began in Ooty and around 60 percent of the film, titled Godfather, is said to be already complete. Reports say that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is playing a very important role in the film and has already finalised the dates for the shooting of his portions in Godfather.

The next schedule of Godfather is due to start sometime later this month. The movie is directed by Mohan Raja. However, if new restrictions are imposed on the shooting of movies in Andhra Pradesh, the dates might be rescheduled.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is also working on Bholaa Shankar, directed by Mehr Ramesh. In this film, Tamannah Bhatia stars opposite the megastar, while Keerthi Suresh plays Chiranjeevi's younger sister.

Coming back to Godfather, the film has a special item song featuring Britney Spears and Salman Khan. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who had directed the original movie Lucifer, had played an important role in the same film. Now, Salman Khan is playing the same role in the Telugu version. Earlier Chiranjeevi had considered his son Ram Charan for the role. Then, he thought of Allu Arjun before finally deciding on Salman Khan.

In Godfather, Madhavan will be essaying the role of that Vivek Oberoi in the original film. Nayantara will play Chiranjeevi’s younger sister, and Satyadev is playing another important role. Chiru is also doing a movie with director Venky Kudumula, and reports say that Anushka Shetty will be paired with him.

