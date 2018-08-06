English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Salman Khan Finally Reacts to Priyanka Chopra's Abrupt Exit from Bharat; Watch Video
Salman Khan finally reacts to Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat. Listen in to what he has to say.
Image: A YouTube Grab (Tiger Zinda Hai) and Reuters photo of Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's abrupt exit from Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bharat starring Salman Khan, left many surprised. Soon after this, rumour mills had been abuzz with Salman being furious with Chopra’s sudden departure from the film. A source revealed to BollywoodLife.com that the Sultan star “vowed to never work with Priyanka again.”
In a recent interaction with the media during the trailer launch of brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's upcoming film Loverati, Khan finally opened up about the same.
"I’ve not been reading the newspapers for the past 3-4 days. I have been busy with things. When I do happen to read, I will call and answer your questions," Salman said.
Earlier, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had spoken on rumours of Salman being upset with her daughter. She had said, "You people (media) only make such stuff up, Salman is not upset with her."
In fact, Salman's father Salim Khan had refuted the rumours. In an interview to SpotBoye, the veteran writer had said, “It’s okay whatever happened. Priyanka is not doing Bharat, let her be. Such things happen in our industry”.
Priyanka's exit made way for actress Katrina Kaif to be cast as the lead of the film. In fact, just a week ago, both Salman and Katrina turned showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra.
