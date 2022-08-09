Salman Khan Flaunts His Muscular Physique In Latest Pic; Fans Call Him 'Fitness Icon'

Salman Khan is a fitness king and there is no secret about it. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Twitter account and dropped a shirtless picture of himself in which the Tiger 3 actor can be seen flaunting his muscular physique. He is also seen sporting an earring as he keeps an intense look on his face. While it remains if the actor is preparing for any of his upcoming movies, in the caption, he wrote, “Being Strong…”

Check out Salman Khan’s picture here:

In no time, the picture is now going viral on social media and setting fire to it. While some of the fans are calling Salman a’ fitness icon’, others are wondering if he is prepping for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. “The fitness icon of india, Thank you for inspiring millions of people since 1989. LOVE YOU MEGASTAR,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, “If something I really wish to learn from you is that HOW you maintain the physique. You gain sometimes and then you transform instantly into a fit body! That’s way too good – high on metabolism?”

The fitness icon of india, Thank you for inspiring millions of people since 1989.

LOVE YOU MEGASTAR #SalmanKhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VsiCM8KYeO — MASS (@Freak4Salman) August 9, 2022

57 years younger. What a physique man!!! https://t.co/WxOfB8lplK — Deebesh Poudel (@beingdeebesh) August 9, 2022

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The film will hit theatres in April next year. Apart from this, the actor has also been working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Salman’s No Entry 2 is also likely to go on floors by this year-end. Besides this, he will also be making a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

