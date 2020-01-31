Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salman Khan Flaunts His Ripped Body in Dabangg 3 Throwback Pic

Salman Khan shared a throwback picture from his last release 'Dabangg 3' in which he is flaunting his ripped physique. See picture below.

News18.com

January 31, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
Salman Khan Flaunts His Ripped Body in Dabangg 3 Throwback Pic
Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 hit screens in December 2019 and now the actor has shared a throwback picture on social media from the time of shooting for the film. In the latest still, Salman is shirtless and can be seen flaunting his ripped physique as he looks in a distance with anger and determination in his eyes. Salman's character Chulbul Pandey is also seen holding weapons in both of his hands as fire burns behind him. Chulbul is also bruised in this pic and Salman is giving off perfect angry man vibes with his posture and sharp looks.

Sharing the still from Dabangg 3, Salman wrote in the caption, "throwback". Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram

💪🏼 #dabangg3 #throwback

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Meanwhile, Salman is reportedly in Goa for the shooting of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and others in pivotal roles. It is being said that the runtime of Radhe is going to be less as compared to Salman's other feature films in the recent past. It is also being claimed that Radhe will be Salman's fastest film to have completed shoot and that the crew is working hard to complete the film's schedule.

Recently, when Salman arrived in Goa for shooting of the Radhe, he had snatched a fan's mobile phone while the latter tried to click selfies with the actor. The video of Salman snatching the fan's mobile had gone viral on social media with many criticising the actor for his rash behaviour with the person.

Read: Salman Khan Loses Cool, Snatches Fan's Phone at Goa Airport

