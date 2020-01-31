Salman Khan Flaunts His Ripped Body in Dabangg 3 Throwback Pic

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 hit screens in December 2019 and now the actor has shared a throwback picture on social media from the time of shooting for the film. In the latest still, Salman is shirtless and can be seen flaunting his ripped physique as he looks in a distance with anger and determination in his eyes. Salman's character Chulbul Pandey is also seen holding weapons in both of his hands as fire burns behind him. Chulbul is also bruised in this pic and Salman is giving off perfect angry man vibes with his posture and sharp looks.

Sharing the still from Dabangg 3, Salman wrote in the caption, "throwback". Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Salman is reportedly in Goa for the shooting of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and others in pivotal roles. It is being said that the runtime of Radhe is going to be less as compared to Salman's other feature films in the recent past. It is also being claimed that Radhe will be Salman's fastest film to have completed shoot and that the crew is working hard to complete the film's schedule.

Recently, when Salman arrived in Goa for shooting of the Radhe, he had snatched a fan's mobile phone while the latter tried to click selfies with the actor. The video of Salman snatching the fan's mobile had gone viral on social media with many criticising the actor for his rash behaviour with the person.

Read: Salman Khan Loses Cool, Snatches Fan's Phone at Goa Airport

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.