Salman Khan Flaunts Ripped Body In Post-workout Shirtless Picture; See Here

All hail the ultra-fit, super-toned celebrity body! It's tough enough staying svelte in your 40s and 50s, but plenty of inspirational stars prove age really is just a number. And, Salman Khan is definitely one of them!

Salman is 54, but still clearly in top shape. From the tautest six-pack abs to shapely shoulders to mile-long legs and buff arms, the actor has worked super hard to maintain his physique over the years, and we say bravo!

In his latest Instagram post, Salman, who is currently at his Panvel farmhouse along with Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez and others, took great pride in showing off his ripped chest, chiselled upper body and beefed up muscles. The actor is engrossed in his phone as he strikes a candid pose in the picture. Salman tends to share a lot of throwback photos on Instagram, including lots of behind-the-scenes set photos. However, he's also been giving fans glimpses from his workout sessions lately.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The movie will also feature Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

He was last seen in 'Dabangg 3' which was released in December last year. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film also starred Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeep.