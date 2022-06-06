Salman Khan Flying To Hyderabad Today For Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Shoot Amid Death Threat: Report

Megastar Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan received an anonymous letter that had a death threat for the father son-duo. The Wanted actor who returned from Abu Dhabi yesterday, was spotted returning to his Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, on Monday afternoon. According to the latest report by ETimes, Salman is likely to fly to Hyderabad for the next schedule of his home production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali today.

“Salman and the entire team will be flying to Hyderabad today for a 25-day schedule of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Thereafter, Salman will return and join the Tiger 3 schedule in Mumbai,” informed a source.

On Monday afternoon, CBI visited Salman’s home for investigation with respect to the anonymous letter. While CBI is yet to share details about the investigation, it was reported earlier in the day that the security for the Tiger 3 star has been scaled up. According to the news agency ANI, Maharashtra Home Department has strengthened Salman Khan’s security after the actor received the threat letter.

On Sunday, it was reported that Salim came across the letter after his morning walk. He was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand, which is his routine, after a morning walk when an unidentified man handed him a letter that mentioned a threat to kill Salim and Salman, the official said. Salim contacted the police with the help of his security personnel and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station.

The news of the threat letter comes a few days after Salman’s security was beefed up. His security was enhanced after Lawrence Bishnoi emerged as the prime suspect in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case. Salman was reportedly once on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi.

In 2018, one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the actor in connection with the blackbuck killing case. “We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan,” a senior police official told Hindustan Times last week.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has not let the threats affect his work schedule, although the actor is stressed about the recent developments. On Sunday, the Tiger Zinda Hai star attended a grand event held for Anant Ambani’s fiance Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram that was graced by the who’s who of Bollywood.

