1-min read

After Isabelle Kaif, Salman Khan Has Started Following This Person on Instagram

While there many celebrities who continue to stay reluctant to engage and catch up with colleagues and fans, actor Salman Khan doesn’t mind being active on social media.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2018, 7:21 AM IST
After Isabelle Kaif, Salman Khan Has Started Following This Person on Instagram
Image: A YouTube grab
The most interesting aspect about social media is that it makes stars more accessible to their fans across the world. While there are many celebrities who continue to stay reluctant to engage and catch up with colleagues and fans, actor Salman Khan doesn’t mind being active on social media. From giving an insight into his current and forthcoming projects to sharing personal moments from his life, he does it all on social media.

Being Launched Tomorrow ... KAL dekhte hai yeh ladka AAJ kaise dikhta hai ...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



This is precisely why Salman’s Instagram page has a huge fan following of around 16 million. But the actor follows only three accounts on his Instagram account.

A few months back, Salman surprised his fans when he started following Isabelle Kaif and not her sister Katrina Kaif.



But the recent interesting development is expected to leave his legions of supporters in a tizzy. Salman has now started following Lulia Vantur's Instagram account.

SalmanKhanInstagramLuliaVanturImage: Salman Khan's Official Instagram Account

Lulia recently crooned the song Selfish from Race 3 which was penned by Salman. The film will hit the theatres on June 15. Race 3, the action-thriller, is directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films.



Besides Race 3, reports suggest that Salman and Lulia would also sing a romantic track in the upcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.


