English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Isabelle Kaif, Salman Khan Has Started Following This Person on Instagram
While there many celebrities who continue to stay reluctant to engage and catch up with colleagues and fans, actor Salman Khan doesn’t mind being active on social media.
Image: A YouTube grab
The most interesting aspect about social media is that it makes stars more accessible to their fans across the world. While there are many celebrities who continue to stay reluctant to engage and catch up with colleagues and fans, actor Salman Khan doesn’t mind being active on social media. From giving an insight into his current and forthcoming projects to sharing personal moments from his life, he does it all on social media.
This is precisely why Salman’s Instagram page has a huge fan following of around 16 million. But the actor follows only three accounts on his Instagram account.
A few months back, Salman surprised his fans when he started following Isabelle Kaif and not her sister Katrina Kaif.
But the recent interesting development is expected to leave his legions of supporters in a tizzy. Salman has now started following Lulia Vantur's Instagram account.
Image: Salman Khan's Official Instagram Account
Lulia recently crooned the song Selfish from Race 3 which was penned by Salman. The film will hit the theatres on June 15. Race 3, the action-thriller, is directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films.
Besides Race 3, reports suggest that Salman and Lulia would also sing a romantic track in the upcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.
Also Watch
This is precisely why Salman’s Instagram page has a huge fan following of around 16 million. But the actor follows only three accounts on his Instagram account.
A few months back, Salman surprised his fans when he started following Isabelle Kaif and not her sister Katrina Kaif.
But the recent interesting development is expected to leave his legions of supporters in a tizzy. Salman has now started following Lulia Vantur's Instagram account.
Image: Salman Khan's Official Instagram Account
Lulia recently crooned the song Selfish from Race 3 which was penned by Salman. The film will hit the theatres on June 15. Race 3, the action-thriller, is directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films.
Besides Race 3, reports suggest that Salman and Lulia would also sing a romantic track in the upcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Facing Rashid at Sunrisers Nets Was an Advantage: Dhawan
- Premachandran: Afghanistan Roll With the Punches & Come Out Head Held High on 1st Day in Test Cricket
- Indian-American Woman to Become CFO of US Carmaker General Motors
- Race 3: What to Expect from a Typical Salman Khan Film
- 'Tears of Joy': Cricket Fans Get Emotional as Afghanistan Team Makes Test Debut