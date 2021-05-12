Salman Khan Fulfils Eid Release Commitment with Radhe, But at What Cost?

“Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunta."

This Salman Khan dialogue from Wanted has stuck with him. So much so that he has even started using it in promotions of his films, for example his forthcoming release Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, and even to the extent of creating the image of a man who does not back down from his promises, come what may.

After a year of delay amid the theatre closure and the coronavirus crisis, Radhe will be available for home viewing through various pay-per-view models. However, to what extent will this new route impact the movie business in India is yet to be seen.

At Rs 250, Radhe can be streamed on OTT platform and via satellite TV from the comfort of one’s home from May 13 onwards. Generally, this is the price of a single ticket in multiplexes, which have dominated the Tier 2 and Tier 1 cities across India. For the price of one ticket, an entire family will be watching the movie. It is bound to lower the profits that the makers would have otherwise expected through the extended weekend, going by Salman’s previous films’ collections. So has Salman taken a risk with this film? Yes. Could he have delayed it for another year? Probably not.

Salman’s other projects are also in the pipeline. Tiger 3 has already begun shooting. He has also confirmed Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, another film with Sooraj Barjatya is also happening. A further delay of Radhe would have meddled with his other release dates. But more so, after several ‘commitments’ of an Eidi, he could not have backed off after all. Certainly, money and relationships matters in showbiz, but not more than a star’s image!

