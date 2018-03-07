Salman Khan Gets a New Nickname on the Sets of Race 3 and It's Totally Apt

Bollywood got its Tiger in 2012 when Salman Khan-starrer Ek Tha Tiger released. Soon, Salman's Tiger became synonymous with the action avatar of the actor gaining him popularity amongst the masses.Minting a mighty Rs 339 crore at the box office, Tiger Zinda Hai became the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2017 and Salman proved to be a treat for the audience with his power-packed action sequences.While the actor has now moved on to his next action-thriller Race 3, the cast and crew of his next are still awed by his stellar performance in Tiger Zinda Hai and have started calling him Tiger.After the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed movie, Salman would now be upgrading the Race franchise forward as he will be seen taking the level of action a notch higher with Race 3.Post Race 3, Salman will be gearing up for Bharat and Kick 2, along with Dabangg 3.