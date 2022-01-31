Salman Khan Gets Big Honour in Saudi Arabia, Shares Picture on Instagram

It was a night to remember for the Arab entertainment industry. On Sunday, the 2022 Joy Awards saw one of the biggest gatherings at the Baker Al Sheddi Theatre on Riyadh’s Boulevard. During the prestigious three-hour event, over 20 eminent artists were honoured in fields of music, film, television and more. The ceremony was organised by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and aired live on MBC 1.

Salman Khan, one of the most renowned actors in India, was celebrated at the award ceremony in Saudi Arabia. Another huge international guest revered was John Travolta.

Salman has had a long-term association with UAE, highlighted by the actor’s latest Da-bangg Tour in Riyadh. Salman was bestowed with the Personality of the Year Award.

On Instagram, he shared a photo in which he is posing with Saudi Royal Court Advisor and Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh. The two are holding the award and smiling for the camera. Salman looked handsome, dressed in a sharp black coloured suit.

The 56-year-old wrote in the caption, “My brother Bu Nasser, it was lovely meeting with you.”

Salman took the stage and said a few words while reflecting on his illustrious career. He said, “You saw me when I was about 12 years old and now I am 56. Today, my journey starts again because I like to entertain people. The growth that I see here in Saudi Arabia is phenomenal and everyone is so happy.”

He also left his fans in sheer awe of him as he introduced himself to the legendary Travolta. When he met the iconic star, Salman said, “I work in the Indian film industry. Hello, my name is Salman Khan."

Last night, Salman announced the winner of the 15th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by him. After several weeks of drama, actress Tejasswi Prakash won the coveted trophy.

Meanwhile, Salman has interesting films awaiting release. He was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, alongside Aayush Sharma. Salman will have special cameos in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. He will share the screen with Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3.

