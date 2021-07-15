Salman Khan Gets Candid About Online Hate on Season 2 of Arbaaz Khan’s Show Pinch

Actor-director Arbaaz Khan’s Bollywood talk show Pinch is all set to make a comeback with another season. The show, which streams on Zee5 and QuPlayYouTube, had a promising run during season one and touched upon the various aspects of being a public figure. The show witnessed many celebrities getting candid with host Arbaaz, as they shared details about themselves and their lives. The first season hosted artists like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonakshi Sinha and Kapil Sharma.

The upcoming season of Pinch boasts a stellar list of guests including A-listers like Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Farhan Akhtar, Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, as they share their views and experiences.

The second season of the show will focus a lot on the hatred and trolls celebrities receive. The host’s brother, Salman Khan, too is seen sharing his views. In a promo of the show, the Radhe star can be seen expressing his opinions on virtual hate and how trolls try to pull celebrities to an all-time low. In a direct and lucid fashion, Salman shares his anecdotes in a way that will woo his fans. The actor was last seen in Prabhu Deva’s directorial venture Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside a stellar cast of Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati.

In the clip, the actor can be heard saying that one should just be on social media and enjoy, instead of being bothered about who is doing what and passing judgements. People should be more introspective and concerned with what they are doing with their lives. The show looks interesting with a host of renowned personalities queuing to be a part of it.

