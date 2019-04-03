Salman Khan Gets Flak for Dance Skills as Video of Him Filming Dabangg 3 Song Surfaces

The shooting of the third installment of the popular Dabangg franchise began this week in Madhya Pradesh. A video of Salman Khan shooting the title track of the film by the Narmada river is doing the rounds of the internet.The video showing Salman dancing in his signature Chulbul Pandey style has received some criticism, with many social media users pointing out the 52-year-old actors lack of energy and vigour. The actor is seen delivering some steps on the ghat with a bunch of enthusiastic backup dancers behind him."Who noticed that he can't dance?" one Instagram user commented. Another commented that he "looks like an old man who wants to dance." Although dedicated fans of the star did comment in his support and hit back at the trollers. A lot of fans also slammed the photographer who had published the video from the sets, asking him not to leaking content from the sets before the film's release.Salman informed fans about the beginning of Dabangg 3 shooting with a video with brother Arbaaz Khan. He posted a video saying, "Arbaaz Khan and I have just landed in Indore where we were both born and we are going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg 3 where our grandfather was posted when he was in the police force."In an earlier interview, Salman had revealed that Dabangg 3 oscillates between the past and the present. "The story starts in the present and then it goes back to the past, and then comes back to the present day again. It will have a prequel portion, but only as a flashback," he said.