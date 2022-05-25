Salman Khan Gets Jagapathi Babu on Board for His Upcoming Film: Report

Salman Khan’s upcoming film that was previously referred to as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is making the headlines every other day for its cast and controversies. The latest buzz on the same is that the actor got Jagapathi Babu on board for his action-comedy. “Salman Khan is making a pan-India film and is leaving no stone unturned on the casting front. He sat down with his team and has hand-picked the actors of his choice. The first to be locked on the film was Pooja Hegde, followed by his close friend, Venkatesh. And now, Salman has got another actor from the Telugu industry on board and it’s none other than Jagapathi Babu,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

The source further added that the team wanted an ideal villain in the film to fight Salman and there is no one better than Jagapathi Babu. For the unversed, the latter was supposed to be a part of Salman’s Dabangg 3. The actor will join the team in the Hyderabad schedule in June.

The movie features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh. It recently got a fresh ensemble cast by getting Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav and Malvika Sharma on board. Earlier, Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush was also supposed to be a part of the film. However, he is no longer a part of the film, if several unconfirmed reports are to be believed. Produced by Salman Khan Films, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji of Housefull 4 fame.

The latest news reports suggest that actor Jassie Gill will replace Aayush Sharma. An ETimes report claims that Aayush left the movie after a creative difference with director Farhad Samji. Salman Khan reportedly had to step in to resolve the issue. Sources revealed to ETimes that Salman, who is also the producer of the film, told Aayush that if they were unable to resolve the issues, then the best option would be to leave the film. It was only after Salman’s affirmation that Aayush took the final call of stepping away from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Soon after this, Zaheer Iqbal, who was likely to be a part, left the project as well.

