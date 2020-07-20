Salman Khan Gets Real About Farming, Ploughs Field on a Tractor in the Rain

Salman Khan has been living in his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown began, and seems to be in no mood to return to the city life anytime soon. The actor spent the summer months doing various outdoor activities, including horse riding. And now he has shared a video of himself riding a ploughing the fields.

The video shows Salman navigating a tractor on a piece of land in the rain with a helper beside him. Some shots showed him walking in the mud wearing a pink T-shirt and black shorts.

A fan commented that the video reminded him of Salman's film Sultan, where he was seen driving a tractor.

This video Reminds me of Sultan days Bhai.Khoon mein teri mitti Mitti mein tera khoonUpar allah niche dhartiBeech mein tera junoon RE SULTAN!!!🔥🔥🔥🙏 pic.twitter.com/FWIhpQF8W6 — Debang Roul (@debangaroul) July 19, 2020

A few days back, the 54-year-old actor had shared a mud covered photo of himself. In the snap, Salman can be seen sitting with mud all over his body. Seems like he had a tough day on the farming turf.

Along with the photo, Salman expressed his gratitude towards farmers, who tirelessly work under scorching heat. “Respect to all the farmers,” read the post.

The post didn't go down well with netizens who trolled the actor for appropriating farmers' struggle. A user wrote, “You rubbed mud in your face but forgot your legs!”

