Salman Khan Gets Relief from Jodhpur District and Sessions Court in Poaching Case

The Jodhpur District and Sessions Court in Rajasthan on Thursday dismissed the plea of State Government, where it was alleged that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had presented false affidavit in connection with Arms Act.

CORRECTION: Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur District and Sessions Court in Rajasthan dismisses the plea of the State* Government, it was alleged that Salman Khan had presented false affidavit in connection with Arms Act. Govt's plea was earlier dismissed by the lower court. pic.twitter.com/bFdZ4ONhHN— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

Khan on Tuesday apologised for mistakenly submitting a false affidavit in the Jodhpur session court in 2003, during his hearing in a case related to the poaching of two blackbucks in Jodhpur in 1998. The final verdict in the case was to be pronounced on Thursday.

Salman appeared before the Jodhpur session court for the hearing of his appeal against conviction in the blackbuck poaching case through video conferencing. His lawyer Hastimal Saraswat told the court that the affidavit was mistakenly submitted to the court on August 8, 2003, for which the actor should be forgiven.

During the hearing, Saraswat said, "The affidavit was mistakenly given on August 8, 2003, as Salman had forgotten that his licence was given for renewal because he was too busy. Therefore, he mentioned that the licence had gone missing in the court."

Salman was arrested in 1998 for hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur. At that time, a case under Arms Act was registered against him and the court had asked him to submit his arms licence.