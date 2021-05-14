Salman Khan Gets Second Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine Following the Release of Radhe

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan became the latest celebrity to take the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The actor was snapped by a Bollywood paparazzo as he was arriving at the Dadar vaccination centre in Mumbai. He can be seen donning a black t-shirt with black pants and a cap. His brother, actor Sohail Khan was also spotted at the centre.

Salman had received the first dose of the vaccination in March. He had said in a recent interaction, “Mum and dad have gotten both vaccinations done. I have got one dose of vaccination and I’ll go for my next in the next 10 days. Covid can happen then also, but after the vaccine, we wouldn’t be fighting for life. It would be a lot safer and easier if everyone gets vaccinated. So, everyone should go and get vaccinated as fast as possible."

He is among the many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and others to have taken the vaccine. The actor’s latest release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai started streaming on a pay-per-view model on an OTT platform. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda alongside Khan, and tells the story of an encounter cop Radhe who has taken on the drug menace in Mumbai.

