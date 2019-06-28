Salman Khan Gets Trolled for Cycling Without Helmet, Netizens Alert Mumbai Police
A recent video posted by Salman Khan to his social media accounts hasn't gone down well with netizens.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Salman Khan has been sharing inside glimpses into his personal life with fans of late. From his nephew's birthday party, to his workout sessions, the star has been actively posting pictures and videos. Some of the videos show him performing some physically challenging tasks - from racing with a horse, trying a back flip in the swimming pool to showing off a split. All his posts received much appreciation and love and garnered many comments and likes.
However, a recent video posted by the actor to his social media accounts hasn't gone down well with netizens. On Wednesday, the actor shared a time-lapse video which shows him cycling on the busy roads of Mumbai. "Time flies v (very) fast... Learn how to appreciate it," the actor wrote, urging fans to value time.
Time flies v fast. . Learn how to appreciate it pic.twitter.com/cpcrF2YDVf— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 26, 2019
But, social media users slammed the Dabangg star for not wearing a helmet while riding a bicycle. Sporting black shorts and a T-shirt, Salman is seen riding a cycle on the road in a zig-zag manner.
Some of the social media users even tweeted the video to Mumbai Police to take action against Salman for not following traffic rules.
One user wrote: "Mumbai Police please check this... He is riding zig zag." While another said, "Big fan but not setting a good example of safety here. Where is the protection gear and why promote driving cutting dangerously into traffic?"
"Cycling in the middle of the road. Putting everyone in danger," another netizen wrote.
Sorry sir bt it's not gud idea without helmet u ride cycle u inspire all young kids like this !sir and u didnot follow rules as well I see how u ride cycle in between rickshaw sir young kids follow u so plz do gud so they can follow u 🙏☝️🇮🇳jay hind— chowkidar bshah (@s_bhavu) June 26, 2019
Cycle helmet ?— NiteshRunning (@Nitesh9999) June 27, 2019
@MumbaiPolice please check this he is driving zig_zag..😀😀😀— Bhanu Krishna (@bhanukrishnach) June 26, 2019
@mtptraffic if common man drives rashly you fine us. Why not fine @salmanfor rash cycle riding? @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice— Project Truth (@TheProjectTruth) June 27, 2019
Ok continue ride cycle only ... If you drive the car it is too danger to others.. So pls use cycle only😂😂— вangaram (@JrTweeets) June 26, 2019
On the work front, Salman is currently basking in the success of his recently released Bharat. He is also prepping for his role in Dabangg 3.
