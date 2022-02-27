Salman Khan Gets Trolled, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Face Flak On Social Media

A day after Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma opened up about social media trolling on Star Plus’ Smart Jodi, netizens looked a little disappointed. While Aishwarya had said that she thought of not marrying Neil because of abusive trolling, netizens allege that they are trying to play a victim card. Several people took to Twitter criticising the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors and also shared an old video of Aishwarya Sharma in which was slamming those talking about boycotting GHKKPM. “Who the hell are they, I don’t care. Kardo boycott," she can be heard saying in the video.

Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour has been making headlines. However, the superstar had to face social media trolling after one of the videos from the events went viral. In the video, Salman was seen recreating a step from his song Jumme Ki Raat along with Pooja Hegde. However, unlike the original song where Jacqueline was wearing a long skirt for Salman to bite an end of it, Pooja was wearing a short bodycon dress. This leaves Salman in an awkward position as he failed to complete the dance step and ended up laughing. The video is now going viral on social media.

Gangubai Kathiawadi jumped big on box office on its second day. While it had earned only Rs 10 Crores on its opening day, the movie earned Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday. This means that the movie has so far earned Rs 23.82 crores in India. Box office report says the film is expected to gross Rs 36-37 crore over the weekend. Meanwhile, the movie has also taken over Valimai in Australia with over Rs 1.41 crore so far. Even in New Zealand, Alia Bhatt starrer has earned Rs Rs 20.87 lack till now. The gross total of the movie’s collection in the United States and Canada is at Rs 2.35 crore.

Shruti Haasan has been tested positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the health update with fans. “Hi everyone, A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures, I have tested positive for Covid. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to be back very soon. Thank you and see you soon lovelies," she had written.

Comedian and actor Russell Peters took to Instagram and revealed that he has tied the knot on February 20 with girlfriend Ali Peters. Their romantic wedding took place at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California. He dropped a love-filled video that featured several glimpses of his wedding which was reportedly attended by approximately 300 guests. Russell also thanked Ali Peters for coming into his life and went on to say that she is the reason for his smile.

