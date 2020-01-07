Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan Gifts a BMW M5 to Dabangg 3 Co-star Kichcha Sudeep

Salman Khan gifted the expensive luxury car to Kichcha Sudeep who played the role of a villain in Dabangg 3.

Trending Desk

January 7, 2020
Salman Khan Gifts a BMW M5 to Dabangg 3 Co-star Kichcha Sudeep
Superstar Salman Khan has gifted a BMW M5 car to Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep. Salman's warm gesture for his Dabangg 3 co-star comes after the success of the film.

Released on December 20, 2019, Dabangg 3 crossed the Rs 100-crore mark quickly and continues to perform well at the box office. Sudeep, who played the role of a villain in the Salman-starrer, received praise for his performance. Sudeep more than matched the standards set by Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj in previous two parts of Dabangg.

Sudeep, 45, took to Instagram to thank Salman for the gift. The 45-year-old actor, in his post, wrote, "Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5..... a sweetest gesture."

Sudeep is a big star in Kannada movies. He has also done a handful of films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. He has delivered some of his best performances films such as Huchcha, Nandhi, and Swathi Muthu.

Sudeep has won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in Kannada films for three consecutive years. He has also been hosting the Kannada version of Big Boss since 2013. Sudeep, who started his career with Thayavva, is also a director, producer, screenwriter and singer.

