Salman Khan Gifts Ranu Mondal a House, Pak Actress Accuses Alia Bhatt's Prada Song of Plagiarism

Salman Khan has reportedly gifted a house to viral singing sensation Ranu Mondal in Mumbai worth Rs 55 lakh. The actor is apparently quite impressed by Ranu's magical voice while she became a viral social media celebrity over the past month and the gesture was a kind response from his side. Moreover, reports say that Salman will also record a song with Ranu for Dabangg 3.

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has criticised Bollywood for its alleged 'hypocrisy' and accused it of stealing Pakistani songs. She has said that Alia Bhatt's recent music video debut, the Punjabi song Prada , bears similarities with the Pakistani song Gore Rang Ka Zamana from the album Vital Signs.

Noopur Singh, who was declared "born dead" and thrown in the garbage by the doctors of a Kanpur hospital, won Rs 12.5 lakh at the country's most celebrated game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Noopur grew up physically challenged due to the first few minutes of negligence by the doctors.

After a picture of a lonely and awkward Nick Jonas at the MTV VMAs went viral, wife Priyanka Chopra turned the image into something that is winning millions of hearts online. Priyanka used an old image of herself from the Cannes Film Festival, and put it with Nick, who appears alone between his two brothers and their wives.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have taken to their respective official Instagram handles to share images from their vacation and the similarities between the milieus of both seem to hint towards a joint vacation. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan commented on Arjun's post, "Now ul r putting the same posts also?" hinting towards Arjun and Malaika being in the same location.

