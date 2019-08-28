Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salman Khan Gifts Ranu Mondal a House, Pak Actress Accuses Alia Bhatt's Prada Song of Plagiarism

Salman Khan has reportedly gifted a house to viral singing sensation Ranu Mondal. Actress Mehwish Hayat has claimed that the music video Prada featuring Alia Bhatt is similar to a Pakistani song. Read on for more in our entertainment news wrap of the day.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
Salman Khan Gifts Ranu Mondal a House, Pak Actress Accuses Alia Bhatt's Prada Song of Plagiarism
Salman Khan has reportedly gifted a house to viral singing sensation Ranu Mondal. Actress Mehwish Hayat has claimed that the music video Prada featuring Alia Bhatt is similar to a Pakistani song. Read on for more in our entertainment news wrap of the day.
Salman Khan has reportedly gifted a house to viral singing sensation Ranu Mondal in Mumbai worth Rs 55 lakh. The actor is apparently quite impressed by Ranu's magical voice while she became a viral social media celebrity over the past month and the gesture was a kind response from his side. Moreover, reports say that Salman will also record a song with Ranu for Dabangg 3.

Read: Salman Khan Gifts Viral Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal a House, Offers Dabangg 3 Song: Report

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has criticised Bollywood for its alleged 'hypocrisy' and accused it of stealing Pakistani songs. She has said that Alia Bhatt's recent music video debut, the Punjabi song Prada , bears similarities with the Pakistani song Gore Rang Ka Zamana from the album Vital Signs.

Read: Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat Takes Dig at Alia Bhatt for 'Stealing' Prada Song

Noopur Singh, who was declared "born dead" and thrown in the garbage by the doctors of a Kanpur hospital, won Rs 12.5 lakh at the country's most celebrated game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Noopur grew up physically challenged due to the first few minutes of negligence by the doctors.

Read: Declared Dead at Birth, Specially-abled UP Girl Noopur Singh is KBC Winner

After a picture of a lonely and awkward Nick Jonas at the MTV VMAs went viral, wife Priyanka Chopra turned the image into something that is winning millions of hearts online. Priyanka used an old image of herself from the Cannes Film Festival, and put it with Nick, who appears alone between his two brothers and their wives.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Morphing This Awkward Nick Jonas Pic is Fitting Tribute to Love, Internet is Left in Tears

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have taken to their respective official Instagram handles to share images from their vacation and the similarities between the milieus of both seem to hint towards a joint vacation. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan commented on Arjun's post, "Now ul r putting the same posts also?" hinting towards Arjun and Malaika being in the same location.

Read: Farah Khan Trolls Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor for Putting Same Pictures From Their Vacation

