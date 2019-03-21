Salman Khan Gifts This Over-the-top Luxury Car to 'Bharat' Co-star Katrina Kaif

Actress Katrina Kaif is the owner of a new luxury car Range Rover, which was reportedly gifted by her former boyfriend and superstar Salman Khan. According to gulte.com, sources said Salman recently purchased four Range Rover cars - among which he gifted one to Katrina and remaining for others in his family.The image of her new car was posted by a Mumbai-based paparazzi, comparing the actress' old car and the latest Range Rover. But mid-day.com reported that Katrina, a "car enthusiast", has bought herself a Range Rover after owning an Audi.On the work front, Katrina will next be seen alongside Salman in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bharat.An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.The film promises to be a stunt-packed one, with glimpses of action sequences showed in the teaser. The film will see Salman in five different looks, spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.Katrina stepped in as the female lead of the film after Priyanka Chopra abruptly exited the project.