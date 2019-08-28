Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan Gifts Viral Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal a House, Offers Dabangg 3 Song: Report

After recording a song for Himesh Reshammiya, Ranu Mondal has reportedly been gifted a house by Salman Khan worth Rs 55 lakh.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2019, 10:01 AM IST
Salman Khan Gifts Viral Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal a House, Offers Dabangg 3 Song: Report
News reports are doing rounds that Salman Khan has gifted a house to Ranu Mondal in Mumbai worth Rs 55 lakh. While, there is no confirmation on the front, but the actor too is impressed by Ranu's magical voice while she became a viral social media celebrity over the past month and the gesture was a kind response from his side. Moreover, the report alleges that Salman will also record a song with Ranu for Dabangg 3.

Earlier, Ranu, who became an overnight sensation after her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's classic song, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma went viral on social media, recorded a song for Himesh Reshammiya. The track titled Teri Meri Kahaani will be used in Himesh's upcoming film Happy, Hardy and Heer. Ranu also made an appearance on Superstar Singer and met with the kids and judges, including Himesh.

Before that she was given a makeover and has reportedly also received multiple offers to appear on singing and talent hunt shows.

On the movies front, Salman is shooting for Dabangg 3 and has another film lined up post that, which releases on Eid 2020. An announcement about his Eid 2020 film is expected to be made soon, while reports suggest that he might opt for Kick 2 or Wanted 2. Some websites suggest that he might not do a franchise film and just bank on a new entertaining script. However, a word from the actor's side is awaited.

Incidentally, Salman is also celebrating his 31 years in Bollywood. He posted an adorable image of his younger self on social media marking the occasion. He wrote alongside the image, "A bigg thank u to the Indian film industry n to every 1 who has been a part of this 31 year journey specially all my fans and well wishers who have made this amazing journey possible. (sic)"

