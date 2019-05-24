English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan Goes Shirtless and Pitches for Swachch and Fit Bharat, See Pic
While the results of the Lok Sabha election were being announced, Salman Khan posted his shirtless image on social media and urged Indians to work towards a clean and fit 'Bharat.'
An image of Salman Khan from his Twitter handle
After congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "decisive victory", Bollywood superstar Salman Khan went shirtless in a bid to urge Indians to work towards a 'swachch and fit Bharat'.
Salman, awaiting the release of his film Bharat, on Thursday took to social media and posted a shirtless photograph, giving fans a dose of nostalgia of his Oh oh jaane jana song from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.
"Chilling and watching the news... Swachch Bharat, Fit Bharat," he captioned the photograph. Clearly, he was following the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
As for Salman's shirtless post, it was flooded with comments from social media users. Actor Varun Dhawan commented, "Bhai just turned 18", while Salman's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma commented: "Bhai is back".
Image from Salman Khan's Instagram account
He also took to Twitter to congratulate Modi on his victory for a second term. "Many congratulations Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India," Salman wrote on Thursday.
Salman and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat is releasing on June 5. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, actors Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh also feature in pivotal roles. This is Abbas' second film with the lead pair, the earlier one being Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Abbas has also directed Salman in sports drama Sultan.
Many congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India.— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 23, 2019
