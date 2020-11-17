Salman Khan Goes Shirtless to Promote Winter Collection, Fans Joke 'Bhai, Bina Shirt ke Winter?'

Salman Khan is known for his fitness and never misses an opportunity to flaunt his chiselled body and motivate his fans to train. On Monday, the actor took to Twitter to inform fans that his clothing line Being Human is going to launch its Autumn/Winter collection soon. Salman also shared a shirtless picture of him alongside the announcement, which led fans to wonder if "it's a line of invisible warm clothing."

While some were drooling over Salman's physique and the shirtless photo, a section of social media had a field day over his choice of the photo for the particular announcement. One user wrote, "Bhai, is this winter collection near the equator?" Another one joked, "Bina shirt ke winter, Bhai?" (sic)

Bhai is this winter collection near equator — vikram agrawal (@vikramsuv) November 16, 2020

So no shirt this winter ?? — Satish (@SatishKarlapudi) November 17, 2020

I can't wear this in winter sorry bhaijaan — Ayush Mudliar (@AyushMudliar) November 16, 2020

Winter is coming but where is your clothes — Hate Slayer (@HateSlayer123) November 16, 2020

Promoting clothes collection without clothes:) and that also winter’s collectionOnly Salman Khan things — حنان♕ (@HannanxTweetx) November 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 14. He recently wrapped the shoot of his upcoming movie Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. Salman will reportedly play the titular role of Radhe, the most-wanted Bhai, who takes on a Goa-based mafia gang led by Randeep Hooda. Helmed by Prabhudeva, the film is produced by Salman, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri. The film also features Disha Patani.