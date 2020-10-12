Salman Khan Going Shirtless in Throwback Video from Sets of Dus Ka Dum Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a huge fan following. His followers often dig out old videos of the actor and share them on social media, turning them viral in no time. One such video of the actor from the sets of Dus Ka Dum has now taken the internet by storm.

The clip has been shared by a fan page of the actor that goes by the name Salman Khan Universe. In the video, he can be seen going shirtless on the tunes of his song Oo Oo Jaane Jaana from the film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya where he shared the screen with Kajol.

The video also features Govinda and Riteish Deshmukh. The caption of the video read, "Oo Oo Jaane Jaana Dhoonde Tujhe Deewana.. Shirtless @beingsalmankhan In 'Dus Ka Dum' Old Video Old Memorise (sic)."

The actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is expected to release during Christmas 2020 or Republic Day 2021 weekend. The film will also feature Disha Patani, Megha Akash, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. While Disha wrapped up shooting for the film, the actor shared a picture from the shoot and wrote, “Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe”.

Salman will also start shooting for the third film of Ek Tha Tiger franchise, Tiger 3 in February 2021 with Katrina Kaif. The film will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Salman is currently hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss 14. The reality show premiered on October 3 on Colors with 17 contestants. In the Sunday’s weekend ka war episode, the actor expressed his disappointment towards the contestants as he felt they were just wasting the time of the audience by acting mechanically. While Nikki Tamboli became the first permanent housemate and earned the title of a senior, he asked other contestants to pack their bag and get ready to leave.