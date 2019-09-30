Salman Khan Goofs Up at Bigg Boss 13 Premiere, Calls Koena Mitra 'Katrina'

Its that time of the year when controversies and drama will take the center stage on the television and Salman Khan fans will be rejoicing every weekend watching the actor schooling the contestants on Bigg Boss 13.

The popular reality show had its premiere on Sunday, where Salman introduced all the 13 contestants of this season, one by one. While the actor had a blast on the Bigg Boss stage, he goofed up a little while announcing the 12th contestant of the season, Koena Mitra. As he began to welcome the Bollywood actress, he had a slip of tongue and almost referred to Koena as Katrina Kaif. He also admits that he was about to say Katrina instead of Koena. You can watch the video here:

you accidentally take names of people that are on your mind or someone you spend whole lotta time with #salman #katrina pic.twitter.com/IosTGEkqTf — sitaron ka jahaan. (@BestOfSalKat) September 29, 2019

This year, Bigg Boss has 13 contestants, of which, five are male and six females celebrities. The guy group of the house consists of popular names like Sidharth Shukla, Siddhartha Dey, Abu Malik, Azim Riaz and Paras Chhabra. Whereas, the list of female contestants has Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Shefali Bagga, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Dalljit Kaur, Koena Mitra and Arti Singh.

While Bigg Boss has always been about celebrities, it was from past few seasons that the reality show got some new twists with the inclusion of commoners as contestants. However, for the 13th season, the show is going back to its original format of having only celebrity contestants.

Also, this time, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel will be the malkin of the house who will keep a close eye on her tenants (contestants) and throughout the show, she will keep coming to the house with different tasks for them.

Bigg Boss Season 13 will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm during weekends on Colors TV.

