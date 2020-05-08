MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Salman Khan Got Me Couple Of Good Films During My Rough Phase, Says Aasif Sheikh

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 11:21 AM IST
Aasif Sheikh has praised Salman Khan for helping him during his rough phase. The Babhiji Ghar Pe Hain fame actor has been friends with Salman since the time they made their movie debut.

In an interview, Aasif shared, "My friendship with Salman Khan goes a long long way. It was the time when Salman’s first film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and my film Yaara Dildara released. Since that time we have been friends. He is like a family friend. Salim uncle (his father) is very fond of me. He loves me a lot. Salman also respects and loves me a lot."

Recently, Aasif had said that after starting his journey with TV, he switched to films with high hopes. However, he had to return to the small screen since he was unable to get good roles in movies, while the TV was more financially secured.

Aasif further added, "There are times when we don’t meet for months but whenever we meet we are on the same page. I really really appreciate Salman as he got me a couple of good films when I was going through a very rough phase. It’s a great friendship between Salman and me."

Aasif and Salman have worked in the 1995 movie Karan Arjun.

Aasif has now established his fanbase with his character Vibhuti Narayan Mishra on the show Babhiji Ghar Pe Hain. Aasif has been a part of the soap for five years now, which also stars Shubhangni Atre, Rohitash Gaud, and Saumya Tandon.

