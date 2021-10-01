Salman Khan Grooves to Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai in Bigg Boss 15 Promo, Says 'Tiger is Back'

The new season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to hit our screens on Saturday, October 2. A new promo shared by the channel sees the host Salman Khan groove to one of his songs ahead of the premiere. The video features Salman dancing alongside a group of dancers to the song Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai. This song was originally picturised on Salman and Karisma Kapoor for their film Biwi No 1. The new season of Bigg Boss will see the contestants battle to survive in the jungle before they make their way inside the house.

The video also featured Dance Deewane 3 participants Gunjan Sinha, Somansh Dangwal, Sohail Khan Sultan and Aman. After the song ended, Salman folded his hands and roared before saying, “Tiger is back."

Take a look at the video:

Salman Khan, who is currently filming for Tiger 3 in Austria, will be taking a break from the movie’s shooting for Bigg Boss. The new season will mark Salman’s return to the popular reality show for the 11th time. Salman has hosted the show since 2010’s season four.

This year, the makers have adopted a jungle concept as a theme. The contestants are expected to stay in a jungle before they enter the main house. Elaborating on the same, Salman said, “This season, the contestants are going to get very limited facilities. They are only going to get a small survival kit. This time, Bigg Boss is in full mood to torture the contestants."

Starting October 2, Bigg Boss 15 will air Monday-Friday on Colors at 10:30 pm and 9:30 pm on weekends.

