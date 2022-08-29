Salman Khan Grooves With Ameesha Patel In Precious Throwback Pic Shared By Gadar Star; See Here

Ameesha Patel has been walking down memory lane lately. The Gadar actress, who likes to keep her fans hooked to her social media feed through interesting posts, recently started a new throwback series where she showcases some glorious moments from her career. Her latest retro post features superstar Salman Khan.

On Sunday, Ameesha took to her Instagram handle to share an old picture with the Tere Naam actor in which the two can be seen grooving to a song while on a world tour. While Salman looked dashing in red pants and a black and red printed jacket, Ameesha oozed glamour in a bewitching yellow and black lehenga.

Reminiscing about her first international tour with the Dabangg actor, Ameesha wrote in her caption, “And so the next throwback weekend picture. @beingsalmankhan and me. My first world tour- this was our performance in New York and super cool @beingsalmankhan got a super cool new trendsetting hair look with the blond streaks n the rockstar spikes especially for the tour. We toured the United States and Canada for 50 days non-stop. It was exhausting but super exhilarating and a blast.”

The nostalgic snap caught the interest of fans with many dropping compliments on the post. One of the fans wrote, “Nice jodi”, another fan commented, “You look gorgeous”. Several other fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Previously, Ameesha Patel had shared a retro picture of herself with the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and his ever gorgeous wife Gauri Khan. The Mangal Pandey actress had written in the caption, “Throwback weekend picture as promised every weekend. @iamsrk and me at a prestigious event as chief guests. accompanied by the stunner @gaurikhan. @iamsrk is one of the most charming and witty men you can come across and @gaurikhan is extremely gracious and warm.”

On the professional front, Ameesha Patel would be reprising her role of Sakina from her blockbuster hit Gadar alongside Sunny Deol for Gadar 2. The cast and crew have reunited to create the second chapter of the story. Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma have joined the cast of the film which is directed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan. Mithoon is also on board as a music composer. The project is produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions.

