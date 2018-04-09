GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Salman Khan Has a Blast With Race 3 Co-stars As They Ring In Saqib Saleem’s Birthday; See Pics

Salman was snapped as he arrived Saleem’s residence along with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol.

News18.com

Updated:April 9, 2018, 8:26 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Saqib Saleem
A day after being released from the Jodhpur central jail in 1998 blackbuck poaching case, superstar Salman Khan was spotted having a gala time with his Race 3 co-stars, who gathered to ring in Saqeeb Salim's birthday. Salman was snapped as he arrived Saleem’s residence along with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol. Jacqueline Fernandez, who will be seen opposite Salman in Remo D'Souza's upcoming action thriller, was also clicked while arriving.

Saqib, who is first time collaborating with Salman on Race 3, shared an adorable photo of him hugging Salman on Instagram and simply wrote: "Bhai." In the picture, the two looked super excited as they smiled for the camera.

Bhai ❤️❤️

A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on





Meanwhile, Salman also attended a school’s annual day event in the city on Sunday and spent a quality time interacting with young students.



