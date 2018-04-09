English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan Has a Blast With Race 3 Co-stars As They Ring In Saqib Saleem’s Birthday; See Pics
Salman was snapped as he arrived Saleem’s residence along with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol.
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Saqib Saleem
A day after being released from the Jodhpur central jail in 1998 blackbuck poaching case, superstar Salman Khan was spotted having a gala time with his Race 3 co-stars, who gathered to ring in Saqeeb Salim's birthday. Salman was snapped as he arrived Saleem’s residence along with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol. Jacqueline Fernandez, who will be seen opposite Salman in Remo D'Souza's upcoming action thriller, was also clicked while arriving.
Saqib, who is first time collaborating with Salman on Race 3, shared an adorable photo of him hugging Salman on Instagram and simply wrote: "Bhai." In the picture, the two looked super excited as they smiled for the camera.
Meanwhile, Salman also attended a school’s annual day event in the city on Sunday and spent a quality time interacting with young students.
