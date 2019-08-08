Salman Khan Has a Huge Surprise for Nach Baliye 9 Winner. Can You Guess It?

Salman Khan turned co-producer for dance-reality show Nach Baliye, which is currently premiering its ninth season. Nach Baliye 9 is high on TRP charts and is one of the most trending shows on social media right now.

This is probably why Salman has added a Dabangg bonus for the winning jodi of the season. Apart from a trophy and a hefty prize money, the female participant of the winning pair will reportedly get to feature in a special dance song in Salman's upcoming film Dabangg 3, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Salman is closely following the show along with his team and the 53-year-old actor will also join the winner in the said song. "He has already discussed the plans with his team," a source told Mumbai Mirror. The song will be filmed in November after the show wraps up. "The team plans to complete the film's principle shoot by September-end. The song will be shot in November," the source added.

Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman and his brother Arbaaz Khan. “I am excited about the film, and we are having a lot of fun making it. People have told me they have a lot of expectation from the film. I feel that is a nice thing,” Arbaaz had earlier said.

In Dabangg 3, Salman will reprise his role as the iconic UP cop Chulbul Pandey. The film will have Mahesh Manjarekar’s daughter Ashwami play an important role opposite Salman in the flashback scenes.

The film is currently being shot in Phaltan on a 10-day schedule. It also features Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, Mahie Gill and Pramod Khanna.

