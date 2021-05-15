Salman Khan Has a Priceless Reaction to 'Zoom Zoom' Song Choreography, Watch Video

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has released and the makers of Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s film have released a new behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of Zoom Zoom song. While Disha and Salman were grooving to the song’s peppy beats and filming, Salman saves Disha from falling.

The song was shot after the lockdown restrictions last year were eased. The shoot was handled by choreographer Caesar Gonsalves while director Prabhudeva joined the team via a video call from Chennai. The video also gives a glimpse at the precautionary measures being taken on set. There is also an instance where Disha and Salman were performing a dance step and she lost her balance. Disha instantly held to Salman’s arm and he helped her find a steady ground before they continued the shoot, reported a website.

Salman is also seen making a funny face when he is shown the dance steps by the choreographer. Even though he is seemingly wary of the dance steps, he ends up performing brilliantly to the song.

Alongside Salman and Disha, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. The movie has released in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

