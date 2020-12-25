News18 Logo

Salman Khan Has a Special Message on Christmas

Superstar Salman Khan shared a special Christmas message for fans on Friday, emphasizing the importance of communal harmony.

Superstar Salman Khan shared a special Christmas message for fans on Friday, emphasizing the importance of communal harmony. He posted a video that features people in front of a Christmas tree, playing the song "Jingle bells" on various instruments including the sitar, sarangi and the dhol.

Salman captioned it: "Hindu, Muslim, Silkh, Isai... wishing all a merry xmas."

His fans loved the post and wished him a merry Christmas, too.

On the work front, he is busy promoting his production Kaagaz, helmed by Satish Kaushik.

"True story of a man who was declared dead on #Kaagaz. Premiering 7th January 2021 on @ZEE5Premium and simultaneously in selected theatres in UP," he tweeted on Thursday.

The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production.

Salman's upcoming acting projects are Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kicks 2, and Antim: The Final Truth.


