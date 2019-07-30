Salman Khan Has a Special Wish for 'Baba' Sanjay Dutt on His 60th Birthday, See Post
Fans and celebrities from the film fraternity wished the Khalnayak of Bollywood on social media. Among all the wishes, Salman Khan, who shares a close bond with the actor had a special wish for Sanjay Dutt.
Image courtesy: Salman Khan/ Instagram
Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 60th birthday on July 29, 2019. Fans and celebrities from the film fraternity wished the Khalnayak of Bollywood on social media. Among all the wishes, Salman Khan, who shares a close bond with the actor had a special wish for Dutt.
Khan posted a throwback picture on his Instagram, featuring both Dutt and him. He captioned the picture as, "Happy birthday, baba... @duttsanjay".
The Bharat actor did not mention the time and location where the picture was clicked. But it appears that the throwback photo is from the sets of their 1991 film Saajan. The two actors shared screen space with actress Madhuri Dixit in the film.
Since being posted, the throwback pic has been winning hearts having received around 15 lakh likes so far on social media.
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have worked together in films like Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai and Dus among others.
On the work front, Dutt unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Prasthanam at an event on Monday. He will also feature in Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Panipat.
Meanwhile, Khan will next be seen in Dabangg 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. The actor will also start with hosting the television show Bigg Boss, which was also once hosted by Sanjay Dutt.
